WWE's Sonya Deville Comments On Sentencing Of Stalker Philip Thomas II

On Wednesday, it was reported that after almost three years of working its way through the court system, the prosecution of Phillip Thomas for stalking and attempting to kidnap WWE's Sonya Deville (real name Daria Berenato) had been completed with a plea agreement. The case had been dragged out by Thomas initially being ruled incompetent to stand trial, but court records show that finding was reversed this past November. In light of the news breaking and seemingly signifying an end to the long ordeal, Berenato posted a statement about the sentencing of Thomas on her Instagram page.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out today," she wrote. "After almost 3 years we finally got some closure last week. I am happy and healthy and have amazing people by my side. To say it's over feels odd but I am beyond grateful for the support and help I received over the past 3 years from [Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office], Tampa [Police Department], to everyone in the courts, attorneys, friends, security and so so many more. I have a lot to say pertaining to this situation which I feel can help a lot of people in similar situations now that the legalities are over. BUT for now thank you 🙏 🖤"