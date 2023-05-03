WWE Star Sonya Deville's Stalker Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

Phillip A. Thomas II, who was accused of stalking and planning to kidnap Sonya Deville in August 2020, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. He is also set to serve 15 years of probation after serving time behind bars. The case had been closed after it was deemed that Thomas was incompetent to stand trial. However, it was later reopened and he has now pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including attempted kidnapping, aggravated stalking, and armed burglary.

According to FOX 13 Tampa Bay, prosecutors said that Thomas' obsession with Deville turned to anger, which led him to drive to Lutz, Florida, with various items, including zip ties, a knife, and duct tape in a bid to kidnap her. It was revealed that Thomas had sent a large number of threatening messages to Deville on social media months before the incident took place. Disturbing footage from Deville's home surveillance showed that she encountered Thomas moments before he entered her home. The 29-year-old was with former "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose at the time of the frightening ordeal. Deville was later granted a temporary injunction against Thomas and immediately took time away from WWE after losing to Rose in a No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE match at that year's SummerSlam premium live event.

Deville spoke about the incident last year on the "The Pat McAfee Show" and explained that she was frightened to return to her neighborhood after the attempted kidnapping. Deville eventually returned to WWE in January 2021 and became an on-screen authority figure alongside Adam Pearce.