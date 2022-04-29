The legal situation involving Phillip A. Thomas, who broke into Sonya Deville’s home in August of 2020, has apparently been resolved. A court document from earlier this week shows that both cases (Felony and Stalking) against Thomas have been closed. As of this time, Sonya Deville hasn’t made comment on the situation.

Thomas had been transferred to the Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, Florida. It is unknown if he is still committed at this time.

The closure of these cases comes a little less than two years after Sonya Deville’s home was broken into while she and fellow WWE star Mandy Rose were in the house. Thomas was arrested on several charges, including aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping and criminal mischief. Neither Deville nor Rose were harmed in the attempted break-in.

The attempted attack on Deville led to changes in the feud she and Mandy Rose had at the time, with their hair vs. hair match at Summerslam changed to a No DQ Loser Leaves Town match. Sonya Deville was defeated by Rose and subsequently went on hiatus for several months before returning in January of 2021 as an authority figure. She has since wrestled sporadically, most recently challenging Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

Shortly after the incident, Deville had a temporary injunction issued, which was extended in 2021. Around the same time, the perpetrator was found incompetent to stand trial. Deville recently spoke about the ordeal in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

