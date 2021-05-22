As we reported last week, Phillip A. Thomas was found incompetent to stand trail after facing multiple charges for his attempt to kidnap of Daria Berenato (Sonya Deville) at her home last August. Thomas was charged with Aggravated Stalking, Armed Burglary of a Dwelling, Attempted Armed Kidnapping, and Criminal Mischief.

Wrestling Inc. also reported Deville’s temporary protection injunction against Thomas was extended and the next hearing is on October 7 at 9 am ET.

According to PWInsider, the order states:

Thomas “shall not commit, or cause any other person to commit, any acts of stalking against Petitioner, including stalking, cyber-stalking, aggravated stalking, or any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death. Respondent shall not commit any other violation of this injunction through an intentional unlawful threat, word, or act to do violence to Petitioner.”

The injunctions also prevents Thomas from going near Deville’s home, vehicle, or any places Deville requests that she or family/close associates “regularly frequent.”

The report also provided some new details Thomas received from a court-ordered medical examination, which determined to commit him to the Department of Children and Families in a mental health treatment facility.

Judge Barbara Twine Thomas’ ruling was as follows:

The Defendant is manifestly incapable of surviving alone or with the help of willing and responsible family or friends, including available alternative services, and, without treatment, the Defendant is likely to suffer from neglect or to refuse to care for himself/herself, and such neglect or refusal poses a real and present threat of substantive harm to the Defendant’s well-being; or, there is a substantial likelihood that in the near future the Defendant will inflict serious bodily harm on himself/herself or another person, as evidenced by behaviors causing, attempting, or threatening such harm. b. All available, less restrictive treatment alternatives, including treatment in community residential facilities or community inpatient or outpatient settings, which would offer an opportunity for improvement of the Defendant’s condition have been judged to be inappropriate; and c. There is substantial probability that the mental illness causing the Defendant’s incompetence to proceed will respond to treatment and the Defendant will regain competency to proceed in the reasonably foreseeable future.

It was also recommended he not be released without “further order” from the court, so it’s likely he will be committed for a long period of time. Unless his status changes, this should end the criminal case, as well.