As previously reported, Phillip A. Thomas had a competency hearing this week. Thomas is facing life in prison on multiple charges after attempting to kidnap Daria Berenato, a.k.a. Sonya Deville, at her home on August 16, 2020.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that Thomas has been found incompetent to stand trial. He is awaiting transfer to Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, Florida.

As noted, Deville had her temporary protection injunction against Thomas extended last week. The next protection hearing is October 7th at 9 a.m.

Thomas was charged with Aggravated Stalking, Armed Burglary of a Dwelling, Attempted Armed Kidnapping, and Criminal Mischief. Depositions for the case started in February.

Deville took time off from WWE after the attempted kidnapping. She returned to WWE television this past January and has been used in an authority figure role.

