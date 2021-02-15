Depositions have been going on in the criminal case against Phillip A. Thomas II, the man who stalked Sonya Deville and tried to kidnap her at her home last year.

Mandy Rose, who was with Deville at her home that night, was deposed on Wednesday, February 3, while Deville gave her deposition before the court via Zoom call this past Saturday, February 13. PWInsider adds that several police offers who responded to Deville’s 911 call that night are scheduled to be deposed on Thursday of this week, February 18.

There was a recent hearing to appoint an expert to help determine whether Thomas is mentally competent to stand trial. He has been scheduled for a deposition on Thursday, February 25 at 9am.

Deville’s protection order was extended in late January after Thomas appeared for a virtual court session. The next court date for the extension is Thursday, May 6 at 9am.

Thomas was charged with Aggravated Stalking, Armed Burglary of a Dwelling, Attempted Armed Kidnapping, and Criminal Mischief for the incident at Deville’s home on August 16, 2020. He is facing life in prison, and has invoked his fifth amendment right to remain silent. Thomas is being represented by a public defender. You can read full details on the kidnapping with information on the bizarre threats Thomas had been sending and more, by clicking here and clicking here.

Deville recently returned to SmackDown after losing a “Loser Leaves WWE” match to Rose at SummerSlam last August, just days after the home invasion at her house. This led to Deville taking some time off. She is currently working the role of a SmackDown authority figure with Adam Pearce, and there has been no mention of a ring return.

Stay tuned for more on Deville’s WWE status and the criminal case against Thomas.