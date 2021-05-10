Daria Berenato, a.k.a. Sonya Deville, had her temporary protection injunction against Phillip A. Thomas extended last Thursday, Wrestling Inc. has learned. The next protection hearing is October 7th at 9 a.m.

Thomas, who tried to kidnap Deville at her home in August of 2020, had a competency hearing today and we will provide updates from the hearing once they are available. He is facing life in prison on charges of Aggravated Stalking, Armed Burglary of a Dwelling, Attempted Armed Kidnapping, and Criminal Mischief.

In related news, Armando Alejandro Montalvo was granted bond last week. Montalvo had continually appeared at the WWE Performance Center since being shot outside of the facility in 2015.

Montalvo was arrested in June of 2020 for once again trespassing at the Performance Center. He had been arrested weeks earlier on charges of Battery On Law Enforcement Officer, Trespassing On Property After Warning, and Resisting Officer With Violence outside of a Walmart and posted $2,750 bond. Because he was arrested while being out on bond, he was denied bail.

Montalvo filed for reconsideration of the denial of bail, which was granted. Montalvo posted $1,000 bond on each of the charges against him for a total of $2,000. He had petitioned the courts since his father is ill. The conditions of bond are:

* He will have no contact with victim or witnesses.

* He will not possess weapons, firearms or ammunition.

* He will not possess or use controlled substances without a valid prescription.

* He will attend all scheduled psychological evaluations.

* He will reside at his home address and remain in contact with his attorney.

* He will not commit any new law offenses for which a judge at an initial appearance finds probable cause to have been committed.

* He will make all future court appearances unless the appearance is waived by the Court.

Stay tuned for updates.