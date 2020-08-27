Wrestling Inc. has learned that Armando Alejandro Montalvo, the WWE fan who was shot outside of the WWE Performance Center in 2015, was denied bail earlier this month.

Montalvo, who has continued to post videos of his bizarre behavior outside of the Performance Center since the shooting, was denied bail as he was originally out on bail when he was arrested again this past June.

Montalvo was arrested on June 5th on charges of Battery On Law Enforcement Officer, Trespassing On Property After Warning, and Resisting Officer With Violence outside of a Walmart. Montalvo posted $2,750 bond and continued to harass talent at the Performance Center, even interacting with Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke on June 15th. While out on bond, he was arrested on June 22nd for once again going to the Performance Center. Montalvo was charged with Trespassing on Property After Warning. It was due to this arrest that he was denied bond.

"Here, the Defendant is not entitled to a bond in this cast as he was out on bond when he committed a new law violation," the court document read. "There is no set of conditions that the Court could impose that would protect the safety of the community.

"It is, therefore, ORDERED and ADJUDGED that the Defendant's Motion to Set Bail Bond is DENIED."

A pre-trial hearing is set for November 18th. The trial is set for November 30th.

You can view the court document below: