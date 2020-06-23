Armando Alejandro Montalvo was once again arrested on the grounds of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida last night as the taped RAW broadcast aired on the USA Network.

Orange County jail records show that Montalvo was booked on one misdemeanor charge of Trespassing on Property After Warning. He was arrested by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy.

Montalvo has been on WWE's radar since being shot by a deputy outside of the WWE Performance Center back in 2015 following an incident at the facility (The video seen above is from that first incident, nothing recent). As noted at this link, he was involved in another incident last week that saw Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke interact with him. Montalvo was due back in court soon to continue his civil case with WWE's lawyers as they try to keep him from harassing their talent and keep him from stepping foot on their property.

As he has in the past, Montalvo was live streaming on Facebook when he was arrested on Monday night. Below is video from the latest incident, which shows Montalvo running from deputies after being confronted.