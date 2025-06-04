Alleged Liv Morgan Stalker Reportedly Arrested Outside WWE Performance Center

Local authorities in Orlando, Florida, were reportedly present outside the WWE Performance Center following the June 3 episode of "WWE NXT," arresting someone accused of stalking the former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

The story was first reported on social media, where X user @NXTwithNaJee posted at 10:47PM ET that a "legit stalker" had been arrested outside the Performance Center, noting that multiple bags of evidence had been taken in by police on the scene. Shortly after, the user updated the story by stating the alleged suspect, whose name is not yet available, is WWE star Liv Morgan's stalker. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com later corroborated that allegation, stating that WWE had been made aware of the situation and called in authorities as a result.

Wrestling Inc's editorial team has reached out to WWE and is awaiting details from the Orange County Sheriff's Office's public information officer to confirm these reports.

It has also not been confirmed if Morgan was even at the Performance Center on June 3, as she did not feature on that night's episode of "WWE NXT," or the episode of "WWE EVOLVE" which was taped on the same day.

The boundaries between wrestlers and their fans have sadly been crossed on a number of occasions over the years, most notably with former WWE star Sonya Deville, whose stalker, Philip Arnold Thomas II, broke into her home in 2020 as he attempted to abduct her. Thomas was later arrested for the incident and in 2023, he was sentenced to 15 years behind bars, and will serve another 15 years of probation after he is released