Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus

We go back to the ring and out first comes Ridge Holland and Sheamus with Butch. The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are out next. Woods and Kofi are wearing ring gear inspired by Big E.

Butch is tearing stuff up at ringside. The camera goes back to the ring and the two teams start brawling. Sheamus gets dumped to the floor by Woods. Holland dumps Woods to the floor. Holland yells at the referee to ring the bell. He charges Kofi but Kofi ducks and hits Trouble In Paradise for the pin but Sheamus pulls him to safety on the floor.

Butch is trying to attack Kofi but Sheamus holds him back. Woods kicks Sheamus through the ropes. Butch keeps trying to interfere and Sheamus keeps trying to calm him down. Holland is getting double teamed in the ring now. Woods drops the straps like Big E for a pop. He levels Holland. Sheamus ends up dropping Kofi on the floor with a Brogue Kick. Holland attacks Woods but Woods superkicks him.

Butch distracts the referee from the apron, allowing Sheamus to level Woods with a Brogue out of nowhere. Holland scoops Woods for Northern Grit for the pin to get the quick win.

Winners: Sheamus and Ridge Holland

This is from our live coverage of WrestleMania 38. You can click here to access full WrestleMania results with your feedback and our live Viewing Party…

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts