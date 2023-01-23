WWE Raw Is XXX Live Coverage (01/23) - United States Championship Match, Tag Team Championship Match, Steel Cage Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw is XXX" on January 23, 2023, coming to you live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

On the thirtieth anniversary celebration of "Raw", "The Man" Becky Lynch will be going head-to-head with longtime rival Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. The two women have been at odds for a number of months, dating back to when Bayley and Damage CTRL teammates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY injured Lynch's shoulder in a backstage attack during the summer. Since then, Damage CTRL has cost Lynch a number of matches with Bayley by helping her pick up the win. What will happen when the two women collide?

Austin Theory will be defending his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley. Lashley became number one contender last week after defeating Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, and The Miz in a Six-Way Elimination Match. A second title match is also slated for tonight, as The Usos will be putting their "Raw" Tag Team Championship on the line against Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Judgment Day overcame Alpha Academy, The O.C., Street Profits, and Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin two weeks ago to become the new number one contenders. Will new champions be crowned tonight?

In other Bloodline news, Sami Zayn will be taken to Tribal Court after being summoned by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. Cracks in the relationship between Zayn and Reigns have become visible over the past few weeks, between Zayn and Reigns losing a tag team match to John Cena and Kevin Owens on the December 30 edition of "SmackDown" to The Usos and Solo Sikoa costing Zayn his match with Owens two weeks ago at the behest of Reigns. What chaos will ensue when The Bloodline meets in the ring?

Additionally, a number of WWE legends are set to appear on tonight's show, including The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Kurt Angle, and D-Generation X members Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg.