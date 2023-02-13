Cody Rhodes And Sami Zayn Go Face To Face On WWE Raw

Heading into the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, all eyes are on the extremely heated feud between Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Considered the underdog since shockingly leaving the Bloodline faction, Zayn has been making "unscheduled" appearances on WWE programming. O Monday's "Raw," Zayn again appeared unannounced, calling out the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes.

Zayn referenced Rhodes' impassioned promo with Paul Heyman last week and demanded to know if Rhodes truly believed what he said: that he thought Zayn would beat Reigns for the championship and go on to face him in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Rhodes frankly told Zayn that he believed his words but asked Zayn if he himself thought that he could win.

The former "Honorary Uce" then let Rhodes know that he absolutely believed in himself and was worthy of the championship and being in the main event. Unfortunately, he explained that he wasn't sure if he could beat Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber. He mentioned that he was a part of Reigns' Bloodline for nine months and saw firsthand how dangerous and good he was, and Reigns' dominance made him question if he was beatable.

Rhodes told Zayn that the entire reason that there is dissension in The Bloodline and that Reigns looks vulnerable is because of Zayn. Rhodes then told Zayn that he needed to do what was said upon his Royal Rumble victory: finish the story.

Sami Zayn faces Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday at Elimination Chamber, streaming on Peacock and WWE Network.