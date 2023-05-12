Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Getting Tag Title Shot At WWE Night Of Champions

At Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27, The Bloodline will get another chance to win back the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Only, it won't be Jey and Jimmy Uso facing Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. During Friday Night "SmackDown," Paul Heyman announced that The Bloodline pulled some strings in getting themselves another title shot. Except this time it'll be Solo Sikoa teaming up with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Main eventing night one of WrestleMania 39, The Usos saw their historic reign end. Then on the April 28 edition of "SmackDown" in a WrestleMania rematch, they failed again, much to the disappointment of Reigns.