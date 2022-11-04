Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence

We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.

During the press conference, chants of "We want Sami!" filled the room, which prompted Reigns to respond "After how you've been acting tonight, you don't deserve Sami." And it didn't take long for the newest official member of The Bloodline to notice, as Zayn took to Twitter to say "ICE COLD MY DAWG." This is just the latest instance in a long list of them in recent weeks that have seen Zayn receive plenty of attention from the WWE universe — so much so that even plans involving Sami's frequent ally Kevin Owens have been temporarily put on hold. For those unaware, Zayn is reportedly kept off the Saudi Arabia shows due to being of Syrian descent, as those two Middle Eastern countries have strained relations.

So whether it's making his fellow Bloodline members break character or the fact that "Ucey" chants are breaking out worldwide, everyone seemingly loves Zayn. Everybody wants to see more of him. And while fans won't be able to do so this Saturday, it shouldn't be too long until he graces our television screens yet again. Until then, fans can catch Crown Jewel starting at 12 PM EST on November 5.