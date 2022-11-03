Sami Zayn Thanks His Dawgs

The "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn has been the talk of the town lately. His involvement with The Bloodline has been red hot, receiving positive reactions from fans, so much so that WWE changed major plans for one of its other superstars.

From the beginning, there was high tension between Zayn and fellow Bloodline member, Jey Uso. The tension reached a boiling point on the October 28 edition of "SmackDown," where the two had a confrontation about their issues with one another. In the heat of his emotions, Jey accidentally disrespected "The Tribal Chief," Roman Reigns.

It seemed as if a family scuffle would happen before Zayn jumped in and defended Jey, insisting that he didn't mean it and just simply hasn't been feeling "very Ucey" lately. After which, the crowd started chanting "Ucey” and it didn't stop there. Fans at WWE's latest string of live and house shows continued chanting "Ucey" during The Bloodline's matches and Zayn took to Twitter to acknowledge them.

"UCEY chants in St. Louis, Dallas, Glasgow, Stuttgart, Dortmund, and Geneva this past week," Zayn tweeted. "Thanks my dawgs."

WWE made its European return this past week, staging non-televised live events in Scotland, Germany, and Switzerland. The company is making its way to Saudi Arabia for its premium live event, Crown Jewel. Despite threats of a possible attack on Saudi Arabia from Iran, WWE superstars and crew are currently in the kingdom with the show set to go on.

The Bloodline will have a busy night at Crown Jewel. The Usos will be defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch, while Roman Reigns faces off against Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.