Backstage Update Regarding Kevin Owens' WWE Road Status

Kevin Owens suffered an injury just about two weeks out from WWE Survivor Series, a premium live event at which Owens was reportedly scheduled to compete. Owens has history with multiple members of The Bloodline, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most notably, Sami Zayn,his sometimes rival, sometimes friend for years. As a result, it was commonly believed that Owens would be teaming with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series — however, the ill-timed injury may or may not throw that off.

Fightful Select has reported that, despite his supposed MCL sprain, Owens is still traveling with WWE. Unlike most of the wrestlers named above, Owens is part of the "WWE Raw" brand, but in recent history, it has not been uncommon for certain wrestlers to travel back and forth between both "Raw" and "SmackDown," most notably The Bloodline themselves. Fightful Select was careful to note that just because Owens will remain on the road with WWE for the time being, that is always subject to change, as Owens could be sent home to rest and/or rehab the injury.

Owens hurt his knee in a match against Austin Theory at a WWE live event on November 13, just a few days after Theory unsuccessfully cashed-in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Owens and Theory have had several encounters on recent episodes of "Raw," though Owens has not appeared on the show for some time, likely because he did not travel to Saudi Arabia for WWE's Crown Jewel show. Regardless, Owens has had a year to remember, including headlining Night One of WrestleMania 38 in April, losing to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in the latter's first match in almost 20 years.