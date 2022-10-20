WWE Raw Star Heading To SmackDown For Braun Strowman Confrontation

Over the last week, WWE has been building to a match between two of their largest stars — Braun Strowman and Omos. It appears that build will continue on tomorrow's "WWE SmackDown," as Omos, along with manager MVP," is set to make another appearance on the blue brand to confront Strowman once again.

The two behemoths first caught each other's attention during last week's episode of "SmackDown." Following their staredown that night, Omos and MVP would call out Strowman on this week's "WWE Raw." Though it had been previously reported that Omos and MVP would be joining the "SmackDown" roster, it was later revealed that they'll continue making appearances on both brands, supposedly leading up to a match between Omos and Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel next month.

Strowman recently returned to the company after being released last year, while Omos has been a fixture of the "Raw" brand since 2020, and partnered up with MVP after a feud against MVP's former client, Bobby Lashley, earlier this year. Prior to his association with MVP, Omos had been in a tag team with AJ Styles before turning on his partner late last year.

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5. In addition to Strowman vs. Omos, the premium live event will see Roman Reigns clash with Logan Paul, as well as Brock Lesnar vs. Lashley. Meanwhile, Judgment Day is scheduled to take on The O.C., consisting of Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson, with more matches likely to be announced ahead of the event.