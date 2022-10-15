WWE Teases Monstrous Match For Braun Strowman

Since returning to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has defeated every adversary in his path. After weeks of reintroducing himself on "WWE SmackDown," Strowman's new "Monster of All Monsters" moniker has gotten the attention of MVP, who brought his own monster to the blue brand to make an apparent challenge to the former Universal Champion.

After winning a two-on-one handicap match against local wrestlers, Strowman turned his attention to the front row, where Omos was staring daggers at his similarly monstrous contemporary. MVP then acquired a microphone and began to talk smack to Strowman and denounce his new nickname. "Monster of All Monsters? Have you not seen the ... 'Nigerian Giant' Omos?" MVP asked before remarking, "Standing next to him, you look normal." The comment incited Strowman, who started screaming at MVP and Omos as the segment came to an end.

While Omos has been a regular competitor on "WWE Raw" since first appearing on the main roster alongside AJ Styles in 2020, his and MVP's appearance on "SmackDown" could be an indication that there are big plans for a clash between the two giants in the near future.

Similarly to Strowman, Omos has been a wrecking crew against his recent opponents, though he has struggled in his major outings against Bobby Lashley earlier this year and in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Since then, Omos has also been dominant in handicap matches against local talent, but has been lacking a major rival. A meeting between two of WWE's biggest athletes could be the turning point for both Strowman and Omos as they try to reestablish themselves on WWE television.