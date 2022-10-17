WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar

For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match. While the dream bout finally took place at the Royal Rumble in January, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.

This week's "WWE Raw" in Oklahoma City began with Lashley calling out Lesnar, a week after The Beast returned to WWE and laid out The All Mighty with two F5s, a German Suplex and a Kimura Lock.

In response to Lashley calling him out, Lesnar sauntered down to the ring as he smiled and saluted the crowd. This led to an irate Lashley charging outside the ring to attack Lesnar. The two behemoths wrestled around the ringside area until Lashley evaded an F5 attempt and speared Lesnar through the barricade!

As the brawl continued, WWE referees, trainers and even wrestlers ran down to separate the two men. Eventually, Lashley slammed Lesnar through a table, with fans in Oklahoma City chanting "Bobby" as Lesnar grimaced in pain.

Later in the show, WWE's announcers confirmed that Lashley and Lesnar will lock horns in Saudi Arabia in a few weeks.

In the previous encounter earlier this year, Lashley captured the WWE Title from Lesnar courtesy of Paul Heyman double-crossing The Beast. The very next month, Lesnar would win back the WWE Title in an Elimination Chamber Match, and that was the last instance of the two legitimate fighters sharing a ring together.

Besides Lashley vs. Lesnar II, other matches confirmed for Crown Jewel include Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul and Judgment Day vs. The O.C.