Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.

Lesnar's most recent WWE appearance was in the main event of SummerSlam this past August in a Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. In a rematch of what WWE billed as the "The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time," Lesnar upended the ring with a tractor before ultimately losing to Reigns after getting most of the announcers' desk piled on top of him.

A match between Lesnar and Lashley at Crown Jewel would be only the second time the two men have ever met one-on-one in the ring, with the first coming earlier this year at the Royal Rumble event. In that first encounter, Lashley beat Lesnar for the WWE Championship, but only after the interference of Reigns and the betrayal of Paul Heyman.

Lesnar ultimately took back the WWE Championship from Lashley in February at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. However, the two never actually met in the ring as Lashley was removed from the Chamber match due to a storyline injury. He was sidelined for weeks after the event with a legitimately injured shoulder.