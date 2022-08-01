The sight of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor at WWE SummerSlam will live on in the minds of wrestling fans for years – possibly decades – to come.

But there was a post-match moment that viewers watching on Peacock and WWE Network did not get a glimpse of, but over 48,000 fans at Nissan Stadium paid witness to. As seen below, Lesnar crawled back into the elevated ring, and upon walking to the turnbuckle, he put on his cowboy hat and did a hat tip to thank the lively Nashville crowd.

Two different camera angles of Lesnar saluting the crowd can be seen below.

Brock Lesnar climbed into the broken ring after #SummerSlam was over. pic.twitter.com/V7O1XcU5P4 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 31, 2022

Post SummerSlam Moments:

Brock Lesnar climbed up on the lifted ring and greeted fans after the show was over. #BrockLesnar #WWE #SummerSlam #Nashville pic.twitter.com/USiciUUzEE — Aniket Yewale (@AniketYewale) July 31, 2022

Battered. Bruised. Beaten. But he's is still leaving with his hat. There will never be another Brock Lesnar! 👏#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/bBl1PmdJ2S — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 31, 2022

The clip of Lesnar lifting the tractor earlier in the Last Man Standing Match still remains one of the top trending videos across YouTube and social media. Besides WWE’s official footage, fans at the stadium recorded videos of the epic moment from their vantage point with unique camera angles.

Fan cam video of the ring being lifted at #WWE #Summerslam during Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. pic.twitter.com/TbuHZDbj0a — Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) July 31, 2022

In the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s retirement, several reports suggested that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company. However, he would subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.

Some fans on social media are speculating that Lesnar’s hat tip was more than just a thank you gesture, and that he’s probably taking time off from the company, or even retiring from in-ring competition.

At this point, it’s unknown if Lesnar is scheduled to work a match at next month’s Clash at the Castle premium live event in Wales. Typically, WWE pulls out all the stops for stadium shows, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if The Beast makes his presence felt in Cardiff. One thing is for certain – Lesnar won’t be wrestling Roman Reigns again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It will be Drew McIntyre’s turn to try and dethrone The Tribal Chief on September 3. A poster for the event can be seen here.

