A week after Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out and then returned to WWE SmackDown, new details of the frenzied backstage atmosphere at the TD Garden in Boston have surfaced.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar walked out the moment word circulated backstage of Vince McMahon’s retirement tweet.

Although details of exactly what transpired have been kept confidential, Meltzer noted that Lesnar returned to the arena at approximately 8:30 p.m., more than seven hours after his walkout.

WWE management reportedly kept in constant touch with Lesnar following his walkout, and “made a deal with him” to return. Meltzer did not specify if the deal was pertaining to a creative change or WWE offering Lesnar a more lucrative contract.

There is still uncertainty over the exact reason for Lesnar’s walkout – whether he was just mad at McMahon’s retirement or if it was just “brilliant business on his part” in reading the situation. “The only person who knows would never reveal what was in his mind when he left,” Meltzer wrote.

One source told The Observer that Lesnar, inarguably the biggest star in WWE, walking out hours after McMahon’s retirement would have sent “a terrible public message” and created the perception that the company “was in chaos” in the post-McMahon era. As such, it was imperative for Lesnar to appear on the show, and WWE management was committed to making it happen.

Meltzer also confirmed reports that alternate plans were in place in case Lesnar did not return, with several names pitched as replacements for the SummerSlam main event against Reigns.

Upon returning to the TD Garden, Lesnar went out to the ring and destroyed Theory, who has been teasing cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Lesnar or Roman Reigns this Saturday at SummerSlam. Although Lesnar was previously advertised for the show, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee reacted in shock, essentially acknowledging the rumors of The Beast’s walkout.

When Lesnar returned, “he seemed very happy,” per Meltzer, indicating that whatever deal WWE management agreed to bring him back clearly worked.

