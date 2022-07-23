A night of speculation over the whereabouts and future of Brock Lesnar in WWE ended in spectacular fashion when he made a shocking, surprise appearance to close out Friday night’s episode of “SmackDown”.

The main event of Friday’s “SmackDown” saw the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Theory team up to face The Street Profits and Madcap Moss. The Profits and Moss were awarded a disqualification victory after Theory used his Money in the Bank briefcase to strike Moss in the head.

Theory continued to attack Moss after the match. That’s when Brock Lesnar’s music played and “The Beast” made his way to the ring, where he planted Theory with an F-5.

Seeing Lesnar live on Friday’s “SmackDown” was a shock, considering the reports from backstage that surfaced starting earlier in the evening.

News broke shortly before 5 PM ET that Lesnar had walked out of “SmackDown” and was “pissed off”. Details later emerged that Lesnar’s walkout was in response to Vince McMahon’s retirement announcement. Lesnar reportedly said something to the effect of, “If he’s gone, I’m gone.” Promotion for Lesnar’s appearance on “SmackDown” was pulled from WWE’s website, although an email to WWE fans sent out around 5:30 pm ET still mentioned Lesnar would be on the show.

All appears to be back on track for Lesnar to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing title match at SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30.

McMahon is retiring from his roles as WWE Chairman, CEO, and Head of Creative amid an investigation into a series of hush money payments. McMahon allegedly paid former female employees to silence potential accusations of harassment, misconduct, and abuse against both McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

Laurinaitis has now been removed from his position, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque officially taking over his duties on Friday. Creative duties are now being overseen by Bruce Pritchard.

