After bombshell news of Vince McMahon’s retirement hours before WWE “SmackDown” went on air, several questions were left unanswered. How would the hierarchy of the company change with his exit? How would it affect the WWE superstars, if at all? Reports indicated that one top WWE talent that has been with the company on and off for two decades was heavily impacted by Vince’s announcement: Brock Lesnar.

Shortly after Vince revealed the big news on social media, it was reported that Lesnar walked out of “SmackDown” and was “pissed off,” stating something to the effect of, “If he’s gone, I’m gone.”

Due to the events, “Fightful Select” notes in a new report that a behind-the-scenes source reacted to the situation by calling it “overblown” but admitted they were unsure if he’d end up actually appearing on the blue brand. Creative even produced another script for the show that didn’t feature “The Beast Incarnate” whatsoever, which was reflected in the rundown released before they went live. They decided to leave the last segment of the night open in a way that Lesnar could make his return and be involved if that’s what he chose to do.

As noted, the night’s main event saw The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Theory team up to face The Street Profits and Madcap Moss. The Profits and Moss were awarded a disqualification victory after Theory used his Money in the Bank briefcase to strike Moss in the head. Theory then continued to attack Moss after the match, but Brock Lesnar would make the save, planting Theory with an F-5 to end the episode.

It appears that Lesnar challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing title match at SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30 is still scheduled to occur. The show will take place from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennesse.

