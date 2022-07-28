The news of Vince McMahon officially stepping down and retiring from all roles in WWE, such as head of creative, CEO, and Chairman of the Board surprised many. He reportedly left Brock Lesnar, in particular, very upset.

While on the “Hall of Fame podcast,” two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion Booker T commented on Brock Lesnar reportedly walking out of the July 22nd edition of “Friday Night Smackdown” after receiving the news that Vince would no longer be in charge.

“The story about Brock Lesnar walking out, first of all, I don’t know if Brock Lesnar actually walked out,” Booker T said. “I don’t know if that was a story or not, but I’m sure Brock may have been one of those guys that was emotional and may have had to take a break and said, ‘Let me get out of here for a minute.’ I can see that.”

On Friday, July 22nd, Vince tweeted news that he was retiring, which naturally dominated the headlines throughout the weekend. This announcement came following accusations of hush money payments from WWE’s company funds sent to women he had relations with. Vince initially stepped down less than two months ago as Chairman of the Board and CEO, making his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, the interim CEO and first-ever Chairwoman of WWE.

Along with Vince retiring came new power as Stephanie and Nick Khan officially became WWE co-CEOs. Stephanie’s husband, Triple H, took his place as head of creative for the company moving forward. There were questions regarding whether or not Lesnar would be returning; however, the 10-time World Champion did make an appearance at the end of “SmackDown” following the end of a six-man tag team match where he teamed with The Usos to take on Riddle and the Street Profits.

After the match, Lesnar attacked Theory with Theory’s own Money in the Bank briefcase, followed by an F5 from “The Beast Incarnate.” Lesnar will be taking on the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam on July 30th for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the pairings sixth singles contest, with this being their first Last Man Standing Match against each other.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" podcast and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

