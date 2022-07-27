Talent outside of WWE is now interested in the company due to Triple H leading the WWE creative department, according to a report from Fightful Select.

Fightful spoke with talent who left dating back to 2016 and they noted how different things would have been if Triple had been in control earlier. One who left that year said that it appeared when they left that Triple H had plenty of say in hiring and firing, as well as creative across all levels, but clearly not as much as he does now.

Several former NXT talent also shared their belief that if Triple H had been in these roles before, they wouldn’t have been released.

One talent that went to AEW also said, “I’m glad that I went to AEW, but if I was graduating to a Triple H-led Smackdown or Raw, I probably would have re-signed with WWE before my deal was up.”

A top free agent that has several options open since their WWE release, told Fightful Select that both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon being in their new positions has greatly increased the possibility of them eventually heading back to WWE.

In the end, almost two dozen former WWE talent that Fightful spoke with, noted how Triple H is better suited for leading the WWE creative department than former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]