Big news broke earlier today when it was announced that Triple H is leading the WWE creative department in place of Vince McMahon following the former CEO’s retirement last week. Before tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw” got underway, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer held a meeting for all WWE talent in attendance, according to a report from “Fightful.”

Those present expressed that the meeting “went really well” and there is “a lot of optimism surrounding the change in creative.” This mirrors what was reported earlier today when it was noted that there was “general excitement” about Triple H’s placement amongst talent, many of whom worked near him during his tenure running “NXT” between 2012 and 2021.

An emphasis on transparency was also brought up by the EVP of Talent Relations and head of creative, Triple H, as he understood that some didn’t feel that “had existed under the previous regime.” The goal is to maintain an open line of communication between the talent and those in positions of power like Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. It’s added that Triple H brought up how he wants “work to be fun” going forward and intends to facilitate an environment where that’s possible. Overall, the general consensus from the meeting is it was a positive way to kick off the new era in the company.

The saga of Vince McMahon intertwined in numerous investigations continues, originally prompted by a Wall Street Journal report and its follow-ups alleging hush money payments to former female employees, alleging abuse, misconduct, and harassment. Earlier this evening, it was revealed in another WSJ report that federal prosecutors and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) are now looking into the payments made by the former-WWE Chairman & CEO.

For the latest updates on the Vince McMahon situation, they are available at this link.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]