Latest Update On Omos And MVP's WWE Main Roster Status

Omos and his manager, MVP, recently made an appearance on "WWE SmackDown" when the "Nigerian Giant" showed up and stared down Braun Strowman from the crowd. It has been previously reported that the two behemoths were on a collision course to meet at WWE Crown Jewel marking the first-ever singles match between the two. However, despite now showing up on "SmackDown," PWInsider reports that Omos is not exclusively a member of the blue brand, remaining a part of the "WWE Raw" roster for the time being, although he is expected to make appearances on both shows in the build to the Saudi Arabia premium live event.

"Raw" is the only brand Omos has officially been a part of since his debut in October 2020 as AJ Styles' "personal colossus." However, he did compete in one match on "SmackDown" back in July. Omos took part in a battle royal where the winner simply walked away with bragging rights. After making a few eliminations, Omos was dumped to the floor by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre; then-Happy-now-Baron Corbin wound up picking up the victory.

Omos has managed to find success during his time on "Raw" so far, earning the "Raw" Tag team Championship with Styles in his debut match at Wrestlemania 37. Styles and Omos held the titles for 133 days, successfully defending them on four different occasions, before losing them at SummerSlam in August 2021 to the team of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle – the duo that became affectionately known as RK-Bro.