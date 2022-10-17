Backstage News On Omos And MVP's WWE Main Roster Future

It looks like the pairing of Omos and MVP are making their way from "WWE Raw" over to the blue brand. According to a report from PWInsider, the duo are scheduled to make appearances on "WWE SmackDown" moving forward. This news comes after MVP accompanied Omos to the ring this past Friday to confront Braun Strowman, apparently setting up a match between the two big men. The same PWInsider report states that an Omos/Strowman bout is currently scheduled for next month's Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia.

After turning on former partner AJ Styles earlier this year, Omos picked up MVP as a manager during his feud against Bobby Lashley. MVP and Lashley formerly had their own partnership, including a stint in the popular Hurt Business faction — a group which MVP has teased a new version of.

Before making his appearance on the latest episode of "SmackDown," Omos has engaged in a series of squash matches over on "Raw," though there has been a lack of noticeable story elements for the star in recent months. With a feud now brewing between himself and Strowman, it seems the company finally has a storyline ready for the former "Raw" tag team champion.

Strowman was previously a free agent after being released from the company in June of last year. He re-signed with WWE and returned to television in early September on "Raw." Prior to that, Strowman had been a part of the Control Your Narrative independent promotion, currently run by former WWE and Impact performer EC3.