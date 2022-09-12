MVP Teases New Iteration Of The Hurt Business

MVP has dropped a major tease in terms of a potential new iteration of The Hurt Business, a WWE faction that was highly praised during the COVID-19 pandemic. It featured Bobby Lashley, who is currently the WWE United States Champion, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, in addition to MVP himself. WWE received criticism when Lashley turned on Benjamin and Alexander just before WrestleMania 37. The Hurt Business ended up reuniting, but the stable's momentum was lost, and they ended up disbanding again.

On WWE TV, MVP has declined Alexander's past attempts to get the group back together. With that said, it appears MVP hasn't completely ruled out a new version of the faction. He took to his Instagram account to drop a video with a major tease.

"Introducing my business associate, The Nigerian Giant, to the magnificence of Multnomah Falls," the caption of the video read. "While discussing business ... Take time to enjoy the world around you. But never stop hustling!"

But it was the video itself that provided the most interesting new development.

"Giving the big man a tour," MVP said, with Omos, the Nigerian Giant in question, by his side. "Brought him out to Multnomah Falls. When I get out here to Portland, you know, I move around a little bit. So, I'm showing my partner how to move around, and taking care of business. Always thinking about business."

MVP then turned his phone to reveal Benjamin, who raised his eyebrow at the camera.

Tonight's episode of "WWE RAW" takes place inside the Moda Center in Portland, OR. MVP and Omos have been a regular duo in recent months — could the latest version of The Hurt Business be debuting tonight on the red brand?