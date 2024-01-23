WWE Raw Live Coverage 1/22 - We Hear From Seth Rollins, CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Meet In The Ring

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on January 22, 2024, coming to you live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana!

Early last week, it was reported that Seth "Freakin" Rollins suffered a torn MCL during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Jinder Mahal on "Raw". In light of such, Rollins will be appearing at the top of the show to provide an update to the WWE Universe.

CM Punk sent a message to Cody Rhodes via his Instagram story last week, and dared him to meet him in the ring tonight. Although Punk didn't state his exact reason for doing so, both men have declared themselves as entrants in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble this coming Saturday.

Ivar of The Viking Raiders is set to collide with the leader of Alpha Academy, Chad Gable. Ivar previously faced Otis and Akira Tozawa, having defeated the former on the January 8 episode of "Raw" and come up short against the latter on the January 15 edition of the show.

Ivar's ally Valhalla will be making her return to action for the first time since the July 31, 2023 episode of "Raw" as she goes one-on-one with Ivy Nile. Nile and The Creed Brothers have taken issue with Ivar and Valhalla as a result of their friendship with Alpha Academy.

Two weeks ago, The Miz defeated JD McDonagh in singles competition. Tonight, Dominik Mysterio looks to seek their retribution for his Judgment Day teammate as he squares off with "The A Lister". Elsewhere, another member of the stable will be in action as Damian Priest takes on Drew McIntyre.

The issues between Imperium and New Day have remained no secret over the past few weeks, having met in the ring on a handful of occasions, and Ludwig Kaiser leaving both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods laid out following their matches on January 8 and 15 respectively. Tonight, the two teams surely won't hold anything back as they meet in the ring with each other once again.