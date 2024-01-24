Bully Ray Reacts To GUNTHER Interrupting Seth Rollins' WWE Raw Promo

Monday's "WWE Raw" kicked off with Seth Rollins addressing his future as the World Heavyweight Champion. Reports had emerged that "The Visionary" had suffered a knee injury while defending the gold against Jinder Mahal the previous week. During his promo, Rollins was interrupted by Imperium's Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray provided his thoughts on "Raw's" opening segment.

"The thing that I liked best about the GUNTHER-Seth Rollins face-to-face was [that] GUNTHER came out of that as a credible, possible Royal Rumble winner," Bully said. "Because we've been talking about Cody [Rhodes] and [CM] Punk, Cody and Punk, Cody and Punk winning the Royal Rumble. GUNTHER's name is now in the mix. And very strong. He was almost using babyface verbiage, guaranteeing victory."

Imperium's appearance came after Rollins announced that he could be out of action for three to four months with a grade 2 MCL tear and a torn meniscus. However, Rollins explained to GUNTHER that he would rehab hard and walk in and out of "The Show of Shows" as champion. Upon hearing that, GUNTHER stated he was going to win the men's over-the-top-rope elimination match this Saturday and challenge Rollins at WrestleMania. Bully went on to say that he is very invested in the main event scene right now. He mentioned that he was more emotionally invested in Rollins after his segment on Monday night. Ray also liked what GUNTHER did on the show, describing him as a "bada**, workhorse, champion."

