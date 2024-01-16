Seth Rollins Reportedly Injured In WWE Raw Main Event

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins reportedly suffered an injury in his main event match against Jinder Mahal on this week's "WWE Raw."

According to Wade Keller of "PWTorch," Rollins was limping backstage following the match after seemingly suffering an injury to his left leg and was guided to the back by WWE officials. The report stated that the WWE star would be assessed to ascertain the extent of the injury. Rollins, who won the match and retained the World Heavyweight Championship, finished the match despite showing some signs of injury during the bout with Mahal.

"The Visionary" got the win despite Indus Sher, Mahal's lackeys, interfering in the match, while Rollins also had to deal with the prospect of men's Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest potentially cashing in his contract as The Judgment Day member was ringside for the match. Drew McIntyre, who lost to Rollins earlier this month, attacked Priest and the two took their feud backstage, and Rollins later hit the Stomp to get the win over the former WWE Champion.

The WWE star has been a workhorse champion, wrestling constantly on "Raw," as well as premium live events and house shows since winning the World Heavyweight Champion at last year's Night of Champions in May. Rollins currently does not have a match scheduled for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event, which is slated to occur in under two weeks on January 27, 2024. This situation may allow him to recover and prepare for his rumored WrestleMania feud with CM Punk.