WWE Raw Live Coverage 1/15 - World Heavyweight Title Match, GUNTHER Returns And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on January 15, 2024, coming to you live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas!

Jinder Mahal will be competing in his first match on "Raw" since June 27, 2022 as he collides with Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The two men found themselves involved in a heated verbal exchange with one another last week that ultimately turned into a physical altercation.

GUNTHER will be making his return to the red brand with something on his mind to share. The reigning Intercontinental Champion has made his frustrations with his Imperium teammates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci coming up short in their matches known over the past several weeks, and made it clear to them that he wanted to see that change by the time he came back.

Following his win over Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight last week, Cody Rhodes will be appearing before the WWE Universe as he looks towards competing in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble and has his sights set on winning the match for the second year in a row.

As questions still remain as to whether or not R-Truth is an official member of Judgment Day, he will be teaming up with his Awesome Truth teammate The Miz to take on Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Two other members of Judgment Day will be in action tonight, as Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh join forces to take on Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of #DIY.

Additionally, per WWE's event page, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso are advertised to be in town tonight.