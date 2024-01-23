Seth Rollins Provides Injury Update On WWE Raw, Vows To Defend Title At WrestleMania

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" kicked off in a familiar way with Seth Rollins' music and the crowd joyfully singing along, but things quickly took a somber tone, with Rollins announcing that an MRI showed that he suffered a Grade 2 MCL tear and a partially torn medial meniscus in his left knee. With surgery, that would mean a 3-4 month recovery period, which would cause Rollins to miss WrestleMania 40 — although it sounded like Rollins hadn't committed to the doctors' prescribed timeline as far as that goes.

Before the champion could detail his plan of action, he was interrupted by GUNTHER's music and the WWE Intercontinental Champion hit the ring with his Imperium allies. After a promo from GUNTHER, Rollins said Imperium should have let him finish, because he "doesn't give a damn what the doctors tell [him]" and he intends to keep his promise to take the title into WrestleMania, and do everything in his power to walk out with it. GUNTHER made it clear that he plans on winning the Royal Rumble and announced his intentions to choose Rollins as the titleholder that he would then go after.

The news was not a total surprise, as Rollins' injury during last week's title defense against Jinder Mahal was spotted in real time, with his legs taking more of the impact on a moonsault than he would have liked. Word got around soon after that it was indeed a legitimate injury, and we awaited word from the man himself tonight to see where things would go. As of this writing, whether WWE actually keeps the World Heavyweight Championship around Rollins' waist in hopes that he'll be back in time for the Showcase of the Immortals remains to be seen.