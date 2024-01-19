Backstage Update On Seth Rollins Injury Sustained On WWE Raw

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins reportedly did not suffer an ACL tear when he was injured during his title defense against Jinder Mahal on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," but he did sustain a torn MCL and partially torn meniscus, according to Fightful Select, which cited sources near Rollins. It's not currently known if the injuries will require surgery or how WWE will alter creative plans going forward.

The champion was reportedly pulled from the lineup for this weekend's WWE live events in Alabama and Mississippi and replaced by Randy Orton. Meanwhile, the rumor account WrestleVotes posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday that Rollins will address his health and future as champion on the January 22 episode of "Raw," the last Monday before the Royal Rumble. As of this writing, WWE has not posted to its own social media to confirm Rollins will be making an appearance on the show. He is also not currently booked for a match at the Rumble.