Backstage News On Seth Rollins' WWE Availability Following Apparent Injury On Raw

Following this week's episode of "WWE Raw," news emerged that World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had seemingly sustained some sort of leg injury during his main event title defense against Jinder Mahal. While the severity of Rollins' injury is still unknown, a new report has provided an update on Rollins' upcoming availability.

According to PWI Elite, Rollins has been removed from the lineup for this weekend's WWE live events, which will emanate from the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, Alabama, and the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi. As a result, Randy Orton is now being advertised as his substitute. After Rollins was seen limping during his untelevised post-match promo on Monday, he was escorted to the back by WWE officials. Subsequent reports indicated that Rollins was then expected to undergo testing, specifically an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury to his left leg.

News of Rollins' injury comes less than two weeks before WWE's 2024 Royal Rumble event, which will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on January 27. As of Monday, Rollins was not scheduled to defend his title at the Royal Rumble. His live event replacement, Randy Orton, however, is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a four-way match also featuring AJ Styles and LA Knight at the respective PLE.