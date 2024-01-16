Backstage Update On Seth Rollins After Reported Injury In WWE Raw Main Event

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins reportedly suffered an injury in his title match against Jinder Mahal in the main event of Monday's "WWE Raw." According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Rollins will be undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury to his left leg. Rollins reportedly was helped to the back by WWE officials after being seen limping during a promo following the broadcast. Social media videos posted to X show the champion addressing the crowd after the match, with Rollins noticeably putting weight on his right leg and limping.

"I just know he's getting an MRI and then we'll find out ... Basically, I was told that it could be something minor, could be something worse. We won't know until the MRI result comes back," Meltzer said. In the promo, Rollins addressed the Arkansas weather. He thanked the crowd for coming and told them to get home safely. As the video ends, Rollins can be seen handing off the microphone and limping away. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the latest word from WWE officials is they will likely know more about the injury on Wednesday or Thursday. As of this writing, Rollins has yet to address the injury himself.

Rollins won the title at Night of Champions last May, beating AJ Styles in the final round of a tournament to determine "Raw's" first World Heavyweight Champion. He's since defended it across television and various premium live events. Rollins is currently not scheduled to defend the championship at the Royal Rumble, coming up in less than two weeks on January 27 from Tropicana Field in Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida. Before his short feud and defense against Mahal, Rollins had a war of words with a returning CM Punk, with whom he reportedly has real-life heat.