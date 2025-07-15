Dave Meltzer Addresses Seth Rollins Injury From WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

For what seemed like an unfortunate happenstance, Seth Rollins' injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event has taken on a life of its own. Originally believed to be legitimate, and even reported as such, doubt was cast after John Pollock of POST Wrestling revealed a source had told him about an injury angle involving Rollins for SNME two days before the show, leading some to wonder if the injury was real, a work, or a cover for an injury Rollins had previously suffered.

For the second straight day, Dave Meltzer, who himself had heard the story prior to SNME, spent the start of "Wrestling Observer Radio" trying to explain what was going on. He revealed that nothing new had been unearthed, but that he both believed there was some truth to Rollins being injured and some truth to the idea that Rollins could've been hurt beforehand.

"I mean...I think he's hurt," Meltzer said. "I can't say 100%, but I believe he's hurt. I watched the show tonight, and, you know, the thing was they were going to give...the injury report, and they didn't. I don't know what that means...He (Paul Heyman) said that we don't know yet. He was going get examined in Birmingham, so I think...by the night, they would've maybe known? They're very, very quiet about it. But I mean, the John Pollock thing...he was told on Thursday, I believe it was...that they were doing an injury angle. So...was that a cover for, you know, you go in the match and do that thing as a cover for a real injury? I think so. I don't know...believe me, they're trying to keep it quiet."