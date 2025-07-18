Dave Meltzer Addresses Legitimacy Of Seth Rollins' Injury At WWE SNME

Last weekend, during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins appeared to suffer an injury to his knee while wrestling LA Knight. Following an awkward landing, Rollins began limping before conferring with Paul Heyman and the referee in the corner, with Knight soon landing his BFT finisher and pinning Rollins. In the days since, reports have emerged that cast doubt on whether or not the angle was real, and today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter offered an update.

According to Dave Meltzer, the injury angle was planned in advance, with the original idea being that Rollins would surprise everyone by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against GUNTHER at WWE SummerSlam. Meltzer is now unsure if this is still the plan or if WWE might be having second thoughts on the idea because the story got out.

"Backstage, everyone was told and reacted like Rollins was hurt and that the match was cut short," Meltzer wrote. "The ones who knew were very small in number. Everyone was under the impression that it was real."

As previously reported, John Pollock of Post Wrestling heard word about an injury angle for Rollins ahead of the show on Saturday, and nobody within WWE would comment on that specific matter to Meltzer. However, there were some inside the company under the belief that people would be upset if they learned WWE had gone that far to "work" them backstage.

It's still not entirely clear if the injury on TV was legit, if it was being used to explain another injury, or if it was all fabricated to create a cover for a surprise cash-in. Whatever the truth, it was also noted that there was never a plan for Rollins to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on Saturday, as the company reportedly wanted the focus to remain on Goldberg's retirement.