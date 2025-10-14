Bron Breakker Comments On Status Of 'The Vision' After WWE Raw Turn On Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker shockingly turned on his Vision leader, Seth Rollins, on "WWE Raw," and has commented on his stunning actions for the first time.

On the "Raw" after Crown Jewel, The Vision's Rollins, Breakker, and Bronson Reed made their way to the ring after the main event, where they attacked the three competitors in the match — Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk. Before the show went off the air, Breakker speared Rollins and then urged Reed to join him, after which Reed landed a Tsunami on Rollins to pledge his allegiance to Breakker. On social media, Breakker posted photos of himself and Reed with a telling caption, suggesting that they are now The Vision.

"The Vision has never been more clear🚀" said Breakker.

The Vision was formed by Rollins and Paul Heyman after WrestleMania, with Breakker first added to the group, followed later by Reed. The reason for Rollins being kicked out of the group is reportedly due to a legitimate injury that the WWE World Heavyweight Champion suffered in his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Rollins was reportedly wearing a sling backstage due to the rumored shoulder injury that he suffered in his match, which happened when performing a coast-to-coast headbutt on Rhodes. Despite the injury, Rollins went on to finish the match and win the Crown Jewel Championship.

It remains to be seen what happens with Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship, after what seemed like he was written off television with the angle on "Raw." When — and if — Rollins returns, he will have to face CM Punk, who became the No. 1 contender for the title after winning the aforementioned triple threat match on this week's show, and will likely have to deal with his former faction members, Reed and Breakker.