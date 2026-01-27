Backstage Update On Rey Mysterio Suffering Injury During WWE Raw

It was not the greatest episode of "WWE Raw" for one Rey Mysterio this week. Not only did the luchador come up short in singles action against Austin Theory, but he appeared to suffer at least one injury during the match, and was kept away from a post match angle involving Theory, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Penta, and Dragon Lee while doctors attended to him.

On Tuesday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer seemed to confirm Mysterio got injured during the match. Both seemed to think Mysterio had been hurt twice, Alvarez noting that Mysterio was holding his ribs after taking a move from Theory, while both Alvarez and Meltzer spotted Mysterio limping soon after he sent Theory to the floor with a Huricanrana.

With nothing confirmed, they could only speculate on the seriousness of the injuries and how much time, if any, Mysterio could miss. Meltzer also pointed out the recent bad luck Mysterio has had with injuries, and he and Alvarez pondered whether he had re-aggravated something wrestling Theory.

"He's been hurt. He literally just got back last week from an injury," Meltzer said. "The groin was right before WrestleMania [41]. Remember, he got cost WrestleMania, like the week before? Then he was out for months. Then he came back, and then he had – I'm not even sure what the injury was. ... He was out for a couple of weeks only."

"Well, maybe this was the same thing," Alvarez said.

"It could be," Meltzer said. "It could be. Yeah. I have not heard back about the injury. I just know that the injury was legit."

