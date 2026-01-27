Rey Mysterio Reportedly Suffers Legitimate Injury In WWE Raw Match With Austin Theory

Rey Mysterio reportedly sustained an injury during "WWE Raw," having faced Austin Theory in a singles match during the show.

Mysterio and Theory was booked for a singles rematch by Adam Pearce following on from last week's six-man tag team bout between Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee and Theory, Logan Paul, and Bronson Reed; Pearce had come out while Paul looked to use the brass knuckles, allowing Mysterio to get hold of them and strike Theory for the pinfall.

Theory got his win back eventually, with the Vision interfering, Penta and Lee running out to meet them, the ensuing scuffle allowing him to connect with a stomp on Mysterio for the pinfall. In the post-match, the Vision attacked the luchadors and Bron Breakker appeared to set Mysterio up for a spear. The cameras quickly cut from that and when the spear did happen, Penta was the one taking it, as well as the following Tsunami from Reed.

BodySlam's Cory Hays reported afterwards that Mysterio had sustained a legitimate injury during the match and was taken to the back by medical personnel.

Rey Mysterio was legitimately injured and taken to the back by medical personnel #WWERAW — Cory of Bodyslam.net (@Cory_Hays407) January 27, 2026

Mysterio was scheduled to enter the Royal Rumble on Saturday, and it has yet to be confirmed whether or not he will be cleared or removed from the match in light of the injury.