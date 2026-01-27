Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following Monday's Raw

The Royal Rumble is just days away from taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, with both the Men's and Women's editions of the match returning to determine the road to WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes was the first to declare for the Men's Rumble, hoping to make it a third victory in four years after winning the 2023 and 2024 editions of the match. He declared on the January 16 episode of "WWE SmackDown" after losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in Three Stages of Hell.

The following "WWE Raw" on January 19 saw Gunther, 2025 winner Jey Uso, 2006 winner Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Penta added to the match. It was announced during "SmackDown" on January 23 that Roman Reigns would be returning at the Rumble – he won the 2015 edition – and Solo Sikoa announced he would be in it. The next night at Saturday Night's Main Event saw Jacob Fatu added.

On Monday's "Raw" Adam Pearce confirmed that the Vision's Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Bronson Reed would be added to the match. And Je'Von Evans declared himself into the match during a commercial break later on in the show.

Finn Balor asked Pearce to be added, but was told that there was no space for him in the match. Another vignette teasing Oba Femi's arrival on the main roster played, closing with the Royal Rumble graphic to indicate his imminent debut.

Mysterio reportedly sustained a legitimate injury during Monday's show. At the time of writing, it is not known whether he will be cleared for his scheduled Rumble appearance.

In terms of the Women's Rumble, "Raw" on January 19 saw Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and Asuka announced for the match. Asuka won the Rumble in 2018, Ripley won it in 2023, while Bayley won it in 2024.

"SmackDown" on January 23 saw Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Giulia added. Flair has won it twice in 2020 and 2025. On Monday's "Raw" Becky Lynch, winner of the 2019 Rumble and Intercontinental Champion, declared that she would be entering the match.