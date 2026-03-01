AJ Lee Taps Out Becky Lynch, Wins Women's IC Title At WWE Elimination Chamber

Chicago, let's light it up. AJ Lee is your new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion.

If the entire Windy City was not at Elimination Chamber to see hometown hero CM Punk, they were there to see former three-time Divas Champion Lee take on rival Becky Lynch, in the former's first WWE singles match in a decade. Lynch and Lee's initial lock-up set the tone for Saturday's match early on, with Lee showcasing her vast submission moveset while Lynch disrespected the veteran, both with taunts and simple, uncomplicated strikes. After failing to secure an early submission, the technician Lee was forced to turn to strikes and high-risk moves, with a second-rope DDT and running knee strike combo landing for a near fall.

With a two-count secured for the challenger, Lynch turned to nefarious tactics. The champion pulled the top turnbuckle's protective padding and sent the challenger face-first into the exposed steel, but Lee kicked out. Lynch's frustrations bled into her already-tense relationship with referee Jessika Karr, which exploded with a stray kick sending Karr to the matt. Lee attempted to check on the referee, which led to a beat-down on the outside from Lynch.

As Karr recuperated, Lynch tossed a steel chair into the ring, and laid Lee out with a DDT onto the steel. Lynch attempted to capitalize with a Manhandle Slam, but Lee miraculously kicked out. Lynch's second attempt to use the steel turnbuckle was halted by a revived Karr, and in her rage, Lynch ultimately ran into the exposed steel when attempting to mow down Lee. Stunned, Lynch stumbled into the Black Widow, where Lee forced a tap-out victory.

Saturday marked Lee's first singles victory and title win in over a decade. It also marked the end of Lynch's record-setting second WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship reign, at just 55 days.