Becky Lynch Regains WWE Women's Intercontinental Title In Controversial Fashion On Raw

Stranger things have happened, but Brooklyn couldn't have expected a new Women's Intercontinental Champion walking out of "WWE Raw." Monday, Maxxine Dupri put up her title against the loudmouthed Becky Lynch, and after a rookie mistake and some sneaky heel work from the challenger, "The Man" walked out of Barclays Center the first-ever two-time Women's Intercontinental Champion.

The match began as most Lynch matches nowadays do: with some heelish mind games. Lynch attempted to overwhelm the rookie Dupri early on with some grapples and corner work, but the champion, not a woman to be denied, came back with a Thesz Press and vengeful forearm strikes to even out the early goings of the match. Lynch scrambled for match dominance, but even after some stiff forearms to the chest, Dupri's fire continued to burn bright in Brooklyn.

The Ankle Lock was the one submission move Lynch could not afford to fall victim to, and Dupri managed to find ways to worm into the hold at every turn. The champion's insistence on her tried-and-true submission, however, pigeonholed her, and the challenger's experience allowed her to worm out of the hold every time. Dupri's limited moveset and in-ring inexperience couldn't have been more apparent when she cinched in yet another Ankle Lock, only for Lynch to bridge over and, with the help of a hand on the ropes, cover her for the three-count. Brooklyn watched on in shocked horror as Lynch was handed the title, Dupri held her head in shambles, and the fireworks went off for the controversial two-time Women's Intercontinental Champion.

With this match, Lynch has cut Dupri's Women's Intercontinental Championship reign short at just fifty days. Monday was Dupri's second title defense, and, per a backstage segment, it seems that old opponent Ivy Nile will be next in line for shot at Lynch's shiny, new gold.