Latest Backstage Updates On WWE WrestleMania 42 Creative Plans

Following the results from the Elimination Chamber this past weekend, "Wrestling Observer Radio's" Dave Meltzer has several new updates regarding some of the creative plans for WrestleMania 42.

After Seth Rollins revealed himself to be the masked man and caused Logan Paul to be eliminated in the men's chamber, Meltzer claims that "The Visionary" will be going one-on-one with the YouTube sensation for the second time at WrestleMania. Additionally, he provided some new details on Drew McIntyre's Undisputed WWE Championship after Randy Orton won the Elimination Chamber and became the number one contender, stating that he expects a multi-man match for the title to come to fruition.

"I'm thinking a three-way, maybe even a four ... I think that any more than four now we're starting to water it down. I think three or four is the right number. I mean Cody's going to be in, Randy Orton's going to be in. I can't imagine Drew McIntyre not being in and then going with Cody and Randy. He's just worked too hard to not be in and been too much of the key to everything. So that's three, and then Jacob Fatu would make four but I don't see it reason to put anybody else in."

This upcoming Friday, Cody Rhodes will have the opportunity to win back the world title from McIntyre on "WWE SmackDown." If he's successful, he would defend against Orton at WrestleMania instead. In addition, Jacob Fatu is looking for revenge on McIntyre and has been eyeing the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Meltzer also noted that he was told Sami Zayn would not be involved in the world title picture at WrestleMania despite his recent pursuit of the championship on "SmackDown." Moreover, after AJ Lee defeated Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Title on Saturday, Meltzer explained that the plan is for both women to fight again at WrestleMania.

