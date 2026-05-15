Former WWE Star Fabian Aichner (AKA Giovanni Vinci) Appears On TNA Impact

During his time in WWE, Fabian Aichner – known as Giovanni Vinci for a time – was mainly delegated to being the third man of The Imperium stable. However, last night, Aichner made his return to pro wrestling, debuting in TNA on "Impact."

Following Cedric Alexander's X-Division Championship victory over Leon Slater, Aichner's theme hit before he eventually walked out and stared the new champion down from the stage. He then made it clear that he's after the X-Division Championship, establishing himself as Alexander's first major rival moments after capturing the title. While he seems to be in good shape, Aichner hasn't wrestled since late 2024, when he faced Apollo Crews in a 90-second match on "WWE SmackDown," as well as losing several dark matches, ending his WWE run on a losing streak.

Aichner looked back at his WWE run in a recent interview, claiming that moments after getting the call informing him of his release, he saw it as an opportunity to finally rest. Taking place just weeks ago, Aichner stated that he was open to a return to wrestling but didn't want to rush into anything, though it seems he may have been keeping a secret at the time.

Aichner has been wrestling since 2011, and he first joined WWE in 2017 after a one-off match in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament the year before. He is a former two-time WWE NXT Tag Team Champion.