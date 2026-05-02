Giovanni Vinci Discusses Life After WWE
WWE recently went through their annual post-WrestleMania release wave, shocking many fans by the names cut. However, last year, the promotion also had an early-year release wave on the road to WrestleMania, which included the likes of Giovanni Vinci, who had just kickstarted his solo run on the main roster.
During an appearance on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, Vinci looked back at his WWE run and updated fans on what he's currently doing with his life. "I feel good, man. I feel strong; probably the best I've felt in like five years," Vinci claimed. "When I got that call, about a year ago, the first thing I did was – like immediately after that – I thought: 'Okay, I'm taking a month off the gym, because I've been going really hard.'" Vinci claimed that during his "NXT" run he stepped up his workout regiment intensely, and while he made good progress, his gains were not maintainable, especially without wrestling.
"I got the call, I knew this was the first time, for sure, that I wasn't going to step in that ring for three months," he explained. "So I definitely gave my body a break, 'cause I didn't get the results that I'm used to getting; my body started getting really stubborn." Vinci noted that he lives in Las Vegas now, and there's always something for him to do, adding he has many other hobbies outside of wrestling like Formula 1.
While he took a much-needed break, Vinci expressed that he didn't want to return to pro wrestling too quick because he didn't want to return half-heartedly, but has since started working out again and been enjoying the process.
Giovanni Vinci claims his release didn't come as a total surprise to him
Vinci had yet to prove himself as a main roster singles star, and despite his work with Imperium alongside GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser, Vinci did anticipate his possible release. "I was and I wasn't [surprised], because, I mean during the summer of the year previous, I wasn't on TV, but I knew there was a plan to come back eventually, and we did those vignettes and everything, but that didn't last long."
Despite that, Vinci tried to remain positive, especially when "SmackDown" changed the format to three hours. However, after being told he wasn't needed for TV for a couple of weeks, he wasn't surprised when he got the release call. "It was a weird mix of feelings," he added.
Vince's final televised WWE match took place during the September 20 2024 episode of "SmackDown," where he faced off against Apollo Crews in a losing effort. Unlike many of the names who were released with him in 2025, he's not had a match at all since December 13, 2024. "It's funny because this is what I wanted to do since I was 13 years old," he explained. "I feel like some people know what I can do, but I know I can do a lot more. And I just really ... wanted to take enough time to not come back and go in halfway."
Even with his hiatus, Vinci claims he's open to a return, but there aren't yet any details in place.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.