Giovanni Vinci Discusses Life After WWE

WWE recently went through their annual post-WrestleMania release wave, shocking many fans by the names cut. However, last year, the promotion also had an early-year release wave on the road to WrestleMania, which included the likes of Giovanni Vinci, who had just kickstarted his solo run on the main roster.

During an appearance on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, Vinci looked back at his WWE run and updated fans on what he's currently doing with his life. "I feel good, man. I feel strong; probably the best I've felt in like five years," Vinci claimed. "When I got that call, about a year ago, the first thing I did was – like immediately after that – I thought: 'Okay, I'm taking a month off the gym, because I've been going really hard.'" Vinci claimed that during his "NXT" run he stepped up his workout regiment intensely, and while he made good progress, his gains were not maintainable, especially without wrestling.

"I got the call, I knew this was the first time, for sure, that I wasn't going to step in that ring for three months," he explained. "So I definitely gave my body a break, 'cause I didn't get the results that I'm used to getting; my body started getting really stubborn." Vinci noted that he lives in Las Vegas now, and there's always something for him to do, adding he has many other hobbies outside of wrestling like Formula 1.

While he took a much-needed break, Vinci expressed that he didn't want to return to pro wrestling too quick because he didn't want to return half-heartedly, but has since started working out again and been enjoying the process.